Los Angeles, CA
918 W College Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

918 W College Street

918 W College St
Location

918 W College St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is an amazing opportunity to rent a condo in Los Angeles and the Chinatown area. This is a single level unit with 2 beds, 1 and 3/4 baths, high vaulted ceilings, Interior laundry with washer and dryer, gorgeous Maple Bordeaux wood floors just replaced, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, dual pane windows with UV protection, spacious tiled balcony, 2 parking spaces. The building is located within minutes of LA Dodgers stadium, Echo Park, Elysian Park, and all the art, entertainment, and night life that Downtown Los Angeles has to offer. A quiet neighborhood and a short drive to the 110. 101, and 5 freeways adds to the benefits of living in this amazing, updated, move-In ready unit,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W College Street have any available units?
918 W College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 W College Street have?
Some of 918 W College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W College Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 W College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W College Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 W College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 918 W College Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 W College Street offers parking.
Does 918 W College Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 W College Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W College Street have a pool?
No, 918 W College Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 W College Street have accessible units?
No, 918 W College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 W College Street has units with dishwashers.
