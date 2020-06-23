918 W College Street

Amenities

This is an amazing opportunity to rent a condo in Los Angeles and the Chinatown area. This is a single level unit with 2 beds, 1 and 3/4 baths, high vaulted ceilings, Interior laundry with washer and dryer, gorgeous Maple Bordeaux wood floors just replaced, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, dual pane windows with UV protection, spacious tiled balcony, 2 parking spaces. The building is located within minutes of LA Dodgers stadium, Echo Park, Elysian Park, and all the art, entertainment, and night life that Downtown Los Angeles has to offer. A quiet neighborhood and a short drive to the 110. 101, and 5 freeways adds to the benefits of living in this amazing, updated, move-In ready unit,