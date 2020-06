Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful detached Studio apartment in Cypress Park is now available. The unit has been completely renovated and includes new stainless steel appliances (range/oven and refrigerator). Pets considered on a case by case basis. Street parking only. No Laundry. Great location, close to Downtown, Rio De Los Angeles State Park, the popular bar Footsies and much more. Come and see it today!