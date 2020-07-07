9107 HARGIS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Simply Irresistible! There is nothing quite like the timeless allure of a 1928 Spanish home. Quietly impressive through design and period details perfect for anyone demanding an unspoiled home. Skillfully updated combining the best of its original charm and detail with modern amenities and conveniences. Created to encourage an environment for entertaining with updated kitchen, breakfast nook, updated baths, and a large formal dining area perfect for small intimate dining or full-blown dinner parties. Meticulously landscaped with fruit trees, a private backyard with hot tub, outdoor fireplace, outside dining area, with a finished garage-flex space with 1/2 bath that creates a sense of relaxation for ideal year-round pleasure. Moments to Culver City, shops, hip eateries, and the whole cultural scene.