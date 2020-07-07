All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:17 AM

9107 HARGIS Street

9107 Hargis Street · No Longer Available
Location

9107 Hargis Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Simply Irresistible! There is nothing quite like the timeless allure of a 1928 Spanish home. Quietly impressive through design and period details perfect for anyone demanding an unspoiled home. Skillfully updated combining the best of its original charm and detail with modern amenities and conveniences. Created to encourage an environment for entertaining with updated kitchen, breakfast nook, updated baths, and a large formal dining area perfect for small intimate dining or full-blown dinner parties. Meticulously landscaped with fruit trees, a private backyard with hot tub, outdoor fireplace, outside dining area, with a finished garage-flex space with 1/2 bath that creates a sense of relaxation for ideal year-round pleasure. Moments to Culver City, shops, hip eateries, and the whole cultural scene.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 HARGIS Street have any available units?
9107 HARGIS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9107 HARGIS Street have?
Some of 9107 HARGIS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9107 HARGIS Street currently offering any rent specials?
9107 HARGIS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 HARGIS Street pet-friendly?
No, 9107 HARGIS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9107 HARGIS Street offer parking?
Yes, 9107 HARGIS Street offers parking.
Does 9107 HARGIS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9107 HARGIS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 HARGIS Street have a pool?
No, 9107 HARGIS Street does not have a pool.
Does 9107 HARGIS Street have accessible units?
No, 9107 HARGIS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 HARGIS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9107 HARGIS Street has units with dishwashers.

