Los Angeles, CA
9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue

9081 Wonderland Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9081 Wonderland Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Upgraded mid-century home situated at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac in prime Laurel Canyon. This 1952 Post and Beam beauty features walls of glass and skylights, offering ample natural light and easy access to the lush outdoor landscaping from nearly every room. The open floor plan includes living room with gas fireplace, family room with hillside views, and gourmet galley chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and Viking and Bosch appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a show-stopping, glass-encased formal dining room. The bathrooms feature extraordinary glass enclosures that transport you to a dream of a magical rainforest. The indoor-outdoor living doesn't stop there - multiple sun decks and patios surrounding the house make this property an entertainer's dream.A stones throw from the Mulholland Tennis Club and minutes to Wonderland Elementary School, A quick jaunt to Hollywood, Beverly HIlls and Studio City. This house is truly special inside and out. 1+ year term preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue have any available units?
9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue have?
Some of 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue offer parking?
No, 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9081 WONDERLAND PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
