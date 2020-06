Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great townhome is ready to move in! It is two stories, 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. There is tile flooring in the kitchen, living room, and bathrooms, and laminated wood flooring in bedrooms. There are two assigned parking spaces. Pets are welcome at owners discretion. Section 8 welcome.