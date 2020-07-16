904 W 84th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unfurnished 1,100 square feet, three-bedroom and two-bathroom home in the Congress Southeast neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It is a cozy backhouse thats has been mostly renovated with new paint, flooring & cabinetry. With a pretty decent walk score, the location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home is layered with durable tiled floors and features ceiling fans and gas heating for climate control. The open-concept kitchen is surrounded by beautiful rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Pets are allowed with an additional $50 on top of rent.



Walk score: 75



Nearby parks:

Algin Sutton Recreation Center, Mount Carmel Park and Saint Andrews Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

KIPP Empower Academy - 0.39 miles, 5/10

Manchester Avenue Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 3/10

Below average - 0.41 miles, 3/10

Youth Opportunities Unlimited School - 0.15 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

DASH Vermont Main - 0.2 miles

204 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

442 Metro Express Line - 0.2 miles

115 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles



