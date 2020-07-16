904 W 84th St

Amenities
Unfurnished 1,100 square feet, three-bedroom and two-bathroom home in the Congress Southeast neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It is a cozy backhouse thats has been mostly renovated with new paint, flooring & cabinetry. With a pretty decent walk score, the location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home is layered with durable tiled floors and features ceiling fans and gas heating for climate control. The open-concept kitchen is surrounded by beautiful rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Pets are allowed with an additional $50 on top of rent.
Walk score: 75
Nearby parks:
Algin Sutton Recreation Center, Mount Carmel Park and Saint Andrews Recreation Center
Nearby Schools:
KIPP Empower Academy - 0.39 miles, 5/10
Manchester Avenue Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 3/10
Below average - 0.41 miles, 3/10
Youth Opportunities Unlimited School - 0.15 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
DASH Vermont Main - 0.2 miles
204 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
442 Metro Express Line - 0.2 miles
115 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
