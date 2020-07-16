All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 904 W 84th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
904 W 84th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 W 84th St

904 West 84th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

904 West 84th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unfurnished 1,100 square feet, three-bedroom and two-bathroom home in the Congress Southeast neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It is a cozy backhouse thats has been mostly renovated with new paint, flooring & cabinetry. With a pretty decent walk score, the location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home is layered with durable tiled floors and features ceiling fans and gas heating for climate control. The open-concept kitchen is surrounded by beautiful rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Pets are allowed with an additional $50 on top of rent.

Walk score: 75

Nearby parks:
Algin Sutton Recreation Center, Mount Carmel Park and Saint Andrews Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
KIPP Empower Academy - 0.39 miles, 5/10
Manchester Avenue Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 3/10
Below average - 0.41 miles, 3/10
Youth Opportunities Unlimited School - 0.15 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
DASH Vermont Main - 0.2 miles
204 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
442 Metro Express Line - 0.2 miles
115 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4599952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 W 84th St have any available units?
904 W 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 W 84th St have?
Some of 904 W 84th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 W 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
904 W 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 W 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 W 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 904 W 84th St offer parking?
No, 904 W 84th St does not offer parking.
Does 904 W 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 W 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 W 84th St have a pool?
No, 904 W 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 904 W 84th St have accessible units?
No, 904 W 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 904 W 84th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 W 84th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College