Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9039 Cattaraugus Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

9039 Cattaraugus Avenue

9039 Cattaraugus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9039 Cattaraugus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Book a showing now! Visit and take a closer look at this nice 1,600-square-foot apartment on the South Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!

This unfurnished unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and it also comes with carport parking.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood and tile flooring; big casement windows; shelves, and a den for office/office area. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets and drawers with ample storage/pantry spaces. It also has tiled countertops and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for sleeping. Its cozy and tidy bathrooms have a vanity, shower space partitioned by a shower curtain. For climate control, the apartment has installed electric central heating. Exterior feature includes a yardexcellent for outdoor activities with the family.

For your laundry needs, there are a shared washer and dryer available.

Smoking is strictly prohibited.

Small cats or dogs are allowed. We ask for a $250 pet deposit/pet.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity and gas utilities.

This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It has good transit which means many nearby public transportation options.

9039 Cattaraugus Avenue is approximately just a 13-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Culver City Station stop.
Nearby parks: Reynier Park, Irving Schachter Park, and Media Park.

Walk Score: 79

Nearby Schools:
Castle Heights Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 8/10
Palms Middle School - 1.72 miles, 7/10
Alexander Hamilton Senior High School - 0.12 miles, 6/10
Linwood E. Howe Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
16 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles
17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.3 miles
33 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4915809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue have any available units?
9039 Cattaraugus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue have?
Some of 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Cattaraugus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue offers parking.
Does 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue have a pool?
No, 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9039 Cattaraugus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
