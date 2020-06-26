Amenities

Book a showing now! Visit and take a closer look at this nice 1,600-square-foot apartment on the South Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!



This unfurnished unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and it also comes with carport parking.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood and tile flooring; big casement windows; shelves, and a den for office/office area. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets and drawers with ample storage/pantry spaces. It also has tiled countertops and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for sleeping. Its cozy and tidy bathrooms have a vanity, shower space partitioned by a shower curtain. For climate control, the apartment has installed electric central heating. Exterior feature includes a yardexcellent for outdoor activities with the family.



For your laundry needs, there are a shared washer and dryer available.



Smoking is strictly prohibited.



Small cats or dogs are allowed. We ask for a $250 pet deposit/pet.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity and gas utilities.



This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It has good transit which means many nearby public transportation options.



9039 Cattaraugus Avenue is approximately just a 13-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Culver City Station stop.

Nearby parks: Reynier Park, Irving Schachter Park, and Media Park.



Walk Score: 79



Nearby Schools:

Castle Heights Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 8/10

Palms Middle School - 1.72 miles, 7/10

Alexander Hamilton Senior High School - 0.12 miles, 6/10

Linwood E. Howe Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

16 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles

17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.3 miles

33 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 miles



