9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This one story home, situated on a quiet and private street off of Loma Vista which is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in BHPO, is an entertainer's dream. Surrounded by a spacious yard with Jacuzzi, a double door entrance opens into a light and bright open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Interior includes a large living room, family room with wet bar, dining room, powder room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large kitchen with a center island, ample storage, built-in subzero fridge and freezer, and a breakfast nook. Great Value, Easy Showing!