Los Angeles, CA
9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive

9031 Alto Cedro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9031 Alto Cedro Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This one story home, situated on a quiet and private street off of Loma Vista which is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in BHPO, is an entertainer's dream. Surrounded by a spacious yard with Jacuzzi, a double door entrance opens into a light and bright open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Interior includes a large living room, family room with wet bar, dining room, powder room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large kitchen with a center island, ample storage, built-in subzero fridge and freezer, and a breakfast nook. Great Value, Easy Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive have any available units?
9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive have?
Some of 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive offers parking.
Does 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive have a pool?
No, 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9031 ALTO CEDRO Drive has units with dishwashers.
