Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking range refrigerator

Newly constructed 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ADU in centrally located in Sherwood Forest. This beautiful new home has a master suite, 3 other spacious bedrooms , separate laundry room, chef's kitchen, open concept dining/kitchen/living area, and large driveway for easily 3 vehicles. Just a block from Dearborn Park and Dearborn Elementary Charter Academy, walking distance to Cal State Northridge, and a short drive to the 405 and 118 freeways.