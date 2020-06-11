All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

901 N Beaudry Avenue

901 North Beaudry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

901 North Beaudry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now! Great detached one-bedroom, back-house nestled between Echo Park, Chinatown and Angelino Heights in an area not so commonly known as Victor Heights right off of Sunset Boulevard. One bedroom, one updated bath, dining area in updated kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Generously sized living room and bedroom. There is a laundry room but tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer. Large side yard, part of which is shared with tenants from the front house but definitely enough room to create your own outdoor space. Great location within 10 minute drive or half-hour walk to Chinatown\'s Central Plaza, Bunker Hill/Disney Concert Hall and Dodger Stadium! Amazing views of the Downtown Los Angeles as you walk around the neighborhood. No pets. One parking space in shared driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N Beaudry Avenue have any available units?
901 N Beaudry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 N Beaudry Avenue have?
Some of 901 N Beaudry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 N Beaudry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 N Beaudry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N Beaudry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 901 N Beaudry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 901 N Beaudry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 901 N Beaudry Avenue offers parking.
Does 901 N Beaudry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 N Beaudry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N Beaudry Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 N Beaudry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 N Beaudry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 N Beaudry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N Beaudry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 N Beaudry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

