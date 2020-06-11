901 N Beaudry Avenue

Amenities

Available now! Great detached one-bedroom, back-house nestled between Echo Park, Chinatown and Angelino Heights in an area not so commonly known as Victor Heights right off of Sunset Boulevard. One bedroom, one updated bath, dining area in updated kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Generously sized living room and bedroom. There is a laundry room but tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer. Large side yard, part of which is shared with tenants from the front house but definitely enough room to create your own outdoor space. Great location within 10 minute drive or half-hour walk to Chinatown\'s Central Plaza, Bunker Hill/Disney Concert Hall and Dodger Stadium! Amazing views of the Downtown Los Angeles as you walk around the neighborhood. No pets. One parking space in shared driveway.