8927 Darby Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Students Welcome!! Absolutely charming mid century ranch style home located in a friendly Northridge neighborhood walking distance to Cal State Northridge featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,256 square feet of living space with refinished hardwood floors, central air & heat, double pane vinyl windows, copper plumbing, synthetic shingle roof and situated on over a 7,600 square foot lot. The welcoming entry way opens to an inviting floor plan with a spacious living room that offers a cozy used brick fireplace with adjacent dining area with chandelier. The vintage country kitchen boasts knotting pine cabinets, tile counter tops, gas range, breakfast nook and an adjacent laundry room with gas dryer hook. There are three generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space and gleaming hardwood floors, 2 bathrooms, private backyard with covered brick patio, a large grassy area and mature landscaping. The garage has been converted to a ADU which is not part of this lease. Good Credit a Must!!