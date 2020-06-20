All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

8927 Darby Avenue

8927 Darby Avenue · (818) 439-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8927 Darby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Students Welcome!! Absolutely charming mid century ranch style home located in a friendly Northridge neighborhood walking distance to Cal State Northridge featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,256 square feet of living space with refinished hardwood floors, central air & heat, double pane vinyl windows, copper plumbing, synthetic shingle roof and situated on over a 7,600 square foot lot. The welcoming entry way opens to an inviting floor plan with a spacious living room that offers a cozy used brick fireplace with adjacent dining area with chandelier. The vintage country kitchen boasts knotting pine cabinets, tile counter tops, gas range, breakfast nook and an adjacent laundry room with gas dryer hook. There are three generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space and gleaming hardwood floors, 2 bathrooms, private backyard with covered brick patio, a large grassy area and mature landscaping. The garage has been converted to a ADU which is not part of this lease. Good Credit a Must!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 Darby Avenue have any available units?
8927 Darby Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8927 Darby Avenue have?
Some of 8927 Darby Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 Darby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8927 Darby Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 Darby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8927 Darby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8927 Darby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8927 Darby Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8927 Darby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 Darby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 Darby Avenue have a pool?
No, 8927 Darby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8927 Darby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8927 Darby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 Darby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 Darby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
