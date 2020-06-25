8916 Ramsgate

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Upgraded and spacious one bedroom unit in Westchester - Cute, clean & cozy single unit available for move in on May 1, 2019. This single unit is in a very well kept and cared for building. Entire building has FAA sound proof windows. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters really make this unit shine! Bathroom was also nicely remodeled. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Mini blinds on all windows. Parking on the street only. Minutes away from LAX, LA Rams Stadium, The Forum, SpaceX and all the aerospace companies in the area. Close all all major fwys, public transportation, shopping and the beach. To view the unit please call or text Zeke 310-951-8679. zekeaceves@aol.com. Showings begin 4/29/2019.



(RLNE4839876)