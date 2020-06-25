All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

8916 Ramsgate

8916 Ramsgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8916 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded and spacious one bedroom unit in Westchester - Cute, clean & cozy single unit available for move in on May 1, 2019. This single unit is in a very well kept and cared for building. Entire building has FAA sound proof windows. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters really make this unit shine! Bathroom was also nicely remodeled. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Mini blinds on all windows. Parking on the street only. Minutes away from LAX, LA Rams Stadium, The Forum, SpaceX and all the aerospace companies in the area. Close all all major fwys, public transportation, shopping and the beach. To view the unit please call or text Zeke 310-951-8679. zekeaceves@aol.com. Showings begin 4/29/2019.

(RLNE4839876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 Ramsgate have any available units?
8916 Ramsgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8916 Ramsgate currently offering any rent specials?
8916 Ramsgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 Ramsgate pet-friendly?
No, 8916 Ramsgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8916 Ramsgate offer parking?
No, 8916 Ramsgate does not offer parking.
Does 8916 Ramsgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8916 Ramsgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 Ramsgate have a pool?
No, 8916 Ramsgate does not have a pool.
Does 8916 Ramsgate have accessible units?
No, 8916 Ramsgate does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 Ramsgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 8916 Ramsgate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8916 Ramsgate have units with air conditioning?
No, 8916 Ramsgate does not have units with air conditioning.
