Los Angeles, CA
8915 Eames Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:26 AM

8915 Eames Avenue

8915 Eames Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8915 Eames Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact Listing Agent Marite Cochard with any questions or with any interest 818-605-1220.

Enjoy the elegance and beauty this home in the heart if Northridge offers! Walk in and delight in the bright living and dining rooms featuring hardwood floors! Walk into the private master with an en suite upgraded bath and large walk in closet. Enjoy the comfort of having two separate rooms with their very own full bath. Notice the long kitchen with plenty of cabinet, counter space, and newer appliances with everyday eating area. Delight in the washer dryer hook ups inside the home too! Walk outside into a private oasis and entertaining heaven. Notice the tall, covered, patio with fans and lighting for anyone who loves having family and friends over. That's not all! Notice the 2 car garage and lush, beautiful greenery all around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 Eames Avenue have any available units?
8915 Eames Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8915 Eames Avenue have?
Some of 8915 Eames Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8915 Eames Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8915 Eames Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 Eames Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8915 Eames Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8915 Eames Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8915 Eames Avenue offers parking.
Does 8915 Eames Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 Eames Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 Eames Avenue have a pool?
No, 8915 Eames Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8915 Eames Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8915 Eames Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 Eames Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8915 Eames Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
