8915 Eames Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Contact Listing Agent Marite Cochard with any questions or with any interest 818-605-1220.



Enjoy the elegance and beauty this home in the heart if Northridge offers! Walk in and delight in the bright living and dining rooms featuring hardwood floors! Walk into the private master with an en suite upgraded bath and large walk in closet. Enjoy the comfort of having two separate rooms with their very own full bath. Notice the long kitchen with plenty of cabinet, counter space, and newer appliances with everyday eating area. Delight in the washer dryer hook ups inside the home too! Walk outside into a private oasis and entertaining heaven. Notice the tall, covered, patio with fans and lighting for anyone who loves having family and friends over. That's not all! Notice the 2 car garage and lush, beautiful greenery all around!