8909 Burton Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking

THIS TWO STORY, TWO BEDROOM HOME IS PERFECTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BEVERLY HILLS & ALL IT HAS TO OFFER- RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, & SHOPPING. INTERIOR ENTRY OPENS TO LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BALCONY & EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER AREA LOCATED IN THE HOME DOWNSTAIRS OFF THE POWDER ROOM. UPSTAIRS HAS TWO BEDROOMS WITH LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS & STYLISHLY REMODELED BATH, WALK IN CLOSETS & ADDITIONAL BALCONY OFF ONE BEDROOM. TWO GATED PARKING SPACES TANDEM. THIS IS A VERY CLEAN, UPDATED, & WELL LOCATED HOME.