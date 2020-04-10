8871 ST IVES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located on a serene cul-de-sac, this home is ideal for a private living experience. This property features an open floor plan lined with Belgian gray hardwood floors, recessed lighting, Carrera marble kitchen with Bertazzoni range. Additional highlights include separate dining room, living room with fireplace, master suite offering tree-top views, ensuite bathroom with walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and two-car garage. Enjoy the gated backyard boasting large fruit trees, dog run, lounge space - perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining. Nestled in a great location, this home is just a stone's throw from the famed Sunset Strip.