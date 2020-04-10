All apartments in Los Angeles
8871 ST IVES Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

8871 ST IVES Drive

8871 Saint Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8871 Saint Ives Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
Located on a serene cul-de-sac, this home is ideal for a private living experience. This property features an open floor plan lined with Belgian gray hardwood floors, recessed lighting, Carrera marble kitchen with Bertazzoni range. Additional highlights include separate dining room, living room with fireplace, master suite offering tree-top views, ensuite bathroom with walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and two-car garage. Enjoy the gated backyard boasting large fruit trees, dog run, lounge space - perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining. Nestled in a great location, this home is just a stone's throw from the famed Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8871 ST IVES Drive have any available units?
8871 ST IVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8871 ST IVES Drive have?
Some of 8871 ST IVES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8871 ST IVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8871 ST IVES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8871 ST IVES Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8871 ST IVES Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8871 ST IVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8871 ST IVES Drive offers parking.
Does 8871 ST IVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8871 ST IVES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8871 ST IVES Drive have a pool?
No, 8871 ST IVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8871 ST IVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 8871 ST IVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8871 ST IVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8871 ST IVES Drive has units with dishwashers.
