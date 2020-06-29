All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8854 THRASHER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8854 THRASHER Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 12:52 PM

8854 THRASHER Avenue

8854 Thrasher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8854 Thrasher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Masterfully designed by Studio Dardo, 8854 Thrasher infuses midcentury-modern style with a forward-thinking, contemporary appeal. The 10,000-square-foot home is both visually seductive and technologically savvy, offering a site-specific design with flourishes that borrow from great works of the past. Elements of wood and stone lend warmth and texture to the interiors, while towering gallery walls and artful nooks await an unprecedented art collection. A range of fluid indoor and outdoor spaces, sweeping public rooms and intimate corners invite one to curate a living experience suited to their momentary whims, all oriented toward jetliner views that define the Sunset strip lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8854 THRASHER Avenue have any available units?
8854 THRASHER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8854 THRASHER Avenue have?
Some of 8854 THRASHER Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8854 THRASHER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8854 THRASHER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8854 THRASHER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8854 THRASHER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8854 THRASHER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8854 THRASHER Avenue offers parking.
Does 8854 THRASHER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8854 THRASHER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8854 THRASHER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8854 THRASHER Avenue has a pool.
Does 8854 THRASHER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8854 THRASHER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8854 THRASHER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8854 THRASHER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College