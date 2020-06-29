8854 THRASHER Avenue

Amenities

parking pool fireplace ice maker range refrigerator

Masterfully designed by Studio Dardo, 8854 Thrasher infuses midcentury-modern style with a forward-thinking, contemporary appeal. The 10,000-square-foot home is both visually seductive and technologically savvy, offering a site-specific design with flourishes that borrow from great works of the past. Elements of wood and stone lend warmth and texture to the interiors, while towering gallery walls and artful nooks await an unprecedented art collection. A range of fluid indoor and outdoor spaces, sweeping public rooms and intimate corners invite one to curate a living experience suited to their momentary whims, all oriented toward jetliner views that define the Sunset strip lifestyle.