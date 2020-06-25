8852 Morehart Avenue

Amenities

ALL utilities and ALL appliances included in price for this newly built backhouse. Welcome home to this 2019 Built 2 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. Two generously sized rooms with closets and two full bathroom. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry with all new appliances: washer dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator INCLUDED. House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, 2 tandem driveway parking and a shared backyard. This is one of 4 units and the backyard is shared. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!