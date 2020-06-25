All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 2 2019

8852 Morehart Avenue

8852 Morehart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8852 Morehart Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ALL utilities and ALL appliances included in price for this newly built backhouse. Welcome home to this 2019 Built 2 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. Two generously sized rooms with closets and two full bathroom. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry with all new appliances: washer dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator INCLUDED. House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, 2 tandem driveway parking and a shared backyard. This is one of 4 units and the backyard is shared. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

