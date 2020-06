Amenities

granite counters pet friendly some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 1 bath near LMU and Otis in Westchester - Property Id: 110547



Upstairs unit with Luxury Vynil floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and Granite countertops in kitchen. Lots of windows with plenty of fresh ocean breeze. Unit was freshly painted, ready to move in now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110547

Property Id 110547



(RLNE4880097)