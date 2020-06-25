8750 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402 Panorama City
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 2 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH BATHTUBS PLUS A BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USE AS A BEDROOM 2 CAR GAR NEW LAMINATE WOOD IN THE LIVING ROOM AND ALL THE STEPS AND BONOS ROOM ALSO IN THE BEDROOMS UP IS WOOD FLOORS THE BATHROOMS ARE UPDATE IN 2015 THE MASTER BEDROOM IS A HUGE WITH TWO CLOSETS GATE COMMUNITY WITH POOL AND LOTS OF TREES
REMODEL BALCONY WITH BRAN NEW WOOD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
