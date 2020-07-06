874 West Second Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This is a brand new, never-been-lived-in construction in the highly desirable Holy Trinity Area! Enjoy the privacy of the entire second floor in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. The house sits atop two garages tucked away from the main road allowing for complete privacy, as there are no shared walls!



Located in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of San Pedro, this brand new duplex boasts an open concept floor plan with a sleek design, recessed lighting, and plenty of natural light.



Entering your home, you are greeted by a large, bright living room and white kitchen. Together, they are the perfect place to host family and friends. There is beautiful laminate flooring throughout the living room and kitchen. The kitchen contains unique finishes including quartz countertops, subway tile, and a stainless steel dishwasher, range, and refrigerator.



A hallway leads to two spacious bedrooms with brand new carpet and large windows, which let in more natural light. In between the bedrooms is a bright and crisp bathroom, which features white subway tile and flooring.



An enclosed shared yard provides the perfect space for cozy gatherings and summertime barbecues. The property is fully gated for an added measure of privacy.



You will also never have to worry about parking, as the house comes with its own private one-car garage, large enough for parking and additional storage.



Close to schools, restaurants and cafes, you'll be next to all the new developments coming in by the shore.



No smoking of anything is permitted on the property.



Pets will be considered with additional pet fee and pet rent after landlord approval.



Open House Saturday 12-2pm.



Tenant Requirements:

Must earn 2-3 times monthly rent and have good references

No Evictions

Clean background

Application fee is $55