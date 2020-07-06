All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:09 AM

874 West Second Street

874 W 2nd St · No Longer Available
Location

874 W 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a brand new, never-been-lived-in construction in the highly desirable Holy Trinity Area! Enjoy the privacy of the entire second floor in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. The house sits atop two garages tucked away from the main road allowing for complete privacy, as there are no shared walls!

Located in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of San Pedro, this brand new duplex boasts an open concept floor plan with a sleek design, recessed lighting, and plenty of natural light.

Entering your home, you are greeted by a large, bright living room and white kitchen. Together, they are the perfect place to host family and friends. There is beautiful laminate flooring throughout the living room and kitchen. The kitchen contains unique finishes including quartz countertops, subway tile, and a stainless steel dishwasher, range, and refrigerator.

A hallway leads to two spacious bedrooms with brand new carpet and large windows, which let in more natural light. In between the bedrooms is a bright and crisp bathroom, which features white subway tile and flooring.

An enclosed shared yard provides the perfect space for cozy gatherings and summertime barbecues. The property is fully gated for an added measure of privacy.

You will also never have to worry about parking, as the house comes with its own private one-car garage, large enough for parking and additional storage.

Close to schools, restaurants and cafes, you'll be next to all the new developments coming in by the shore.

No smoking of anything is permitted on the property.

Pets will be considered with additional pet fee and pet rent after landlord approval.

Open House Saturday 12-2pm.

Tenant Requirements:
Must earn 2-3 times monthly rent and have good references
No Evictions
Clean background
Application fee is $55

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 West Second Street have any available units?
874 West Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 West Second Street have?
Some of 874 West Second Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 West Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
874 West Second Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 West Second Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 West Second Street is pet friendly.
Does 874 West Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 874 West Second Street offers parking.
Does 874 West Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 West Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 West Second Street have a pool?
No, 874 West Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 874 West Second Street have accessible units?
No, 874 West Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 874 West Second Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 West Second Street has units with dishwashers.

