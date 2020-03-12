8730 Venice Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located to everything, we have a corner beautiful 1 BED + 1 Bath + Private 2 car garage for lease! The unit can come furnished (optional), it has a private attached garage for two cars (with EVC) with direct access to unit, private entrance, and NO common shared space between you and other tenants in the building.

Very spacious living space ideal for anyone who is looking to move to vibrant Helms Bakery neighborhood, directly next to Culver City. This unique unit is walking distance to everything and everywhere! The unit also boasts of polished concrete floors throughout, large kitchen, high ceilings, two outdoor patios - perfect for entertaining, LOTS of storage, Nest controlled AC/heat, high end finishes throughout, private garage for two cars, W/D inside the unit, and LOTS OF PRIVACY! The furnished option comes with NEW furnishings, bedroom set, living room set, dining set- ready to start living TODAY.



Its central location, on Venice Boulevard, provides our tenants easy access to walk to work or dining/shopping. The property has a high walk score if you choose to walk rather than drive. Immediately adjacent to Culver City's Downtown (six minute walk), Arts District, (2 minute walk), Helms Bakery, (1 minute walk), great restaurants, (1-6 minute walk), Apple campus, (4 minute walk), Expo line, (5 minute walk), Amazon, (7 minute walk), Sony Studios, and much more.