Last updated May 26 2020

8730 Venice Boulevard

8730 Venice Boulevard · (805) 496-6132
Location

8730 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located to everything, we have a corner beautiful 1 BED + 1 Bath + Private 2 car garage for lease! The unit can come furnished (optional), it has a private attached garage for two cars (with EVC) with direct access to unit, private entrance, and NO common shared space between you and other tenants in the building.
Very spacious living space ideal for anyone who is looking to move to vibrant Helms Bakery neighborhood, directly next to Culver City. This unique unit is walking distance to everything and everywhere! The unit also boasts of polished concrete floors throughout, large kitchen, high ceilings, two outdoor patios - perfect for entertaining, LOTS of storage, Nest controlled AC/heat, high end finishes throughout, private garage for two cars, W/D inside the unit, and LOTS OF PRIVACY! The furnished option comes with NEW furnishings, bedroom set, living room set, dining set- ready to start living TODAY.

Its central location, on Venice Boulevard, provides our tenants easy access to walk to work or dining/shopping. The property has a high walk score if you choose to walk rather than drive. Immediately adjacent to Culver City's Downtown (six minute walk), Arts District, (2 minute walk), Helms Bakery, (1 minute walk), great restaurants, (1-6 minute walk), Apple campus, (4 minute walk), Expo line, (5 minute walk), Amazon, (7 minute walk), Sony Studios, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8730 Venice Boulevard have any available units?
8730 Venice Boulevard has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8730 Venice Boulevard have?
Some of 8730 Venice Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8730 Venice Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8730 Venice Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8730 Venice Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8730 Venice Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8730 Venice Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8730 Venice Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 8730 Venice Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8730 Venice Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8730 Venice Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8730 Venice Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8730 Venice Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8730 Venice Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8730 Venice Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8730 Venice Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
