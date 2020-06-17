All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8706 Cimarron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:50 PM

8706 Cimarron Street

8706 Cimarron Street · (626) 737-7077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity. Great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single-single family home located in South Los Angeles. Adjacent to Inglewood nested in a wonderful residential neighborhood. Newly painted home with washer and dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 Cimarron Street have any available units?
8706 Cimarron Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8706 Cimarron Street have?
Some of 8706 Cimarron Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 Cimarron Street currently offering any rent specials?
8706 Cimarron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 Cimarron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8706 Cimarron Street is pet friendly.
Does 8706 Cimarron Street offer parking?
Yes, 8706 Cimarron Street does offer parking.
Does 8706 Cimarron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 Cimarron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 Cimarron Street have a pool?
No, 8706 Cimarron Street does not have a pool.
Does 8706 Cimarron Street have accessible units?
No, 8706 Cimarron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 Cimarron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8706 Cimarron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
