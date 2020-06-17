8706 Cimarron Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity. Great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single-single family home located in South Los Angeles. Adjacent to Inglewood nested in a wonderful residential neighborhood. Newly painted home with washer and dryer hookups.

Immediate occupancy. Open House, March 1st, 2020 noon to 2:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity. Great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single-single family home located in South Los Angeles. Adjacent to Inglewood nested in a wonderful residential neighborhood. Newly painted home with washer and dryer hookups.