8703 S San Pedro St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool table internet access tennis court

Airy, new private upper duplex in central location - Property Id: 254829



Airy, new private upper duplex in central location, comfortably furnished. Pride of home in beautiful building, private home upstairs with private stairs and front and back private entrances with security gates, vaulted ceiling and clerestory windows, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, laundry room, fully equipped, quality stainless steel appliances.

Air conditioning/heating are individually controlled in each room. Relaxing colors, light and breezy, LED lighting and hardwood floors throughout, modern ambiance. Three good-sized bedrooms with large closets, two full baths (one ensuite).

Park/recreation with tennis courts, middle and high schools, grocery store all within a block or two.

Neighborhood association, easy transportation, multiple low-hassle freeways and routes, convenient and central location.

Balcony with window boxes, and large tented deck for fresh air lounging with hammock, pool table, cafe table, seating, futon...

Hi-speed WiFi & cable. Unique and desirable home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254829

Property Id 254829



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786412)