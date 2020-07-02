All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8703 S San Pedro St
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

8703 S San Pedro St

8703 South San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Location

8703 South San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
internet access
tennis court
Airy, new private upper duplex in central location - Property Id: 254829

Airy, new private upper duplex in central location, comfortably furnished. Pride of home in beautiful building, private home upstairs with private stairs and front and back private entrances with security gates, vaulted ceiling and clerestory windows, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, laundry room, fully equipped, quality stainless steel appliances.
Air conditioning/heating are individually controlled in each room. Relaxing colors, light and breezy, LED lighting and hardwood floors throughout, modern ambiance. Three good-sized bedrooms with large closets, two full baths (one ensuite).
Park/recreation with tennis courts, middle and high schools, grocery store all within a block or two.
Neighborhood association, easy transportation, multiple low-hassle freeways and routes, convenient and central location.
Balcony with window boxes, and large tented deck for fresh air lounging with hammock, pool table, cafe table, seating, futon...
Hi-speed WiFi & cable. Unique and desirable home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254829
Property Id 254829

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 S San Pedro St have any available units?
8703 S San Pedro St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 S San Pedro St have?
Some of 8703 S San Pedro St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 S San Pedro St currently offering any rent specials?
8703 S San Pedro St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 S San Pedro St pet-friendly?
No, 8703 S San Pedro St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8703 S San Pedro St offer parking?
No, 8703 S San Pedro St does not offer parking.
Does 8703 S San Pedro St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8703 S San Pedro St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 S San Pedro St have a pool?
No, 8703 S San Pedro St does not have a pool.
Does 8703 S San Pedro St have accessible units?
No, 8703 S San Pedro St does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 S San Pedro St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8703 S San Pedro St has units with dishwashers.

