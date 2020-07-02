8703 S San Pedro St

Amenities
Airy, new private upper duplex in central location - Property Id: 254829
Airy, new private upper duplex in central location, comfortably furnished. Pride of home in beautiful building, private home upstairs with private stairs and front and back private entrances with security gates, vaulted ceiling and clerestory windows, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, laundry room, fully equipped, quality stainless steel appliances.
Air conditioning/heating are individually controlled in each room. Relaxing colors, light and breezy, LED lighting and hardwood floors throughout, modern ambiance. Three good-sized bedrooms with large closets, two full baths (one ensuite).
Park/recreation with tennis courts, middle and high schools, grocery store all within a block or two.
Neighborhood association, easy transportation, multiple low-hassle freeways and routes, convenient and central location.
Balcony with window boxes, and large tented deck for fresh air lounging with hammock, pool table, cafe table, seating, futon...
Hi-speed WiFi & cable. Unique and desirable home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254829
Property Id 254829
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5786412)