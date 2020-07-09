All apartments in Los Angeles
8663 EDWIN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8663 EDWIN Drive

8663 W Edwin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8663 W Edwin Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
QUINTESSENTIAL CALIFORNIA LIVING. Enter this private one story, beautifully furnished enclave to find....A grand hallway leading to all rooms, each with its own intimate character. The spacious master bedroom with elegant master bath and walk-in closet has a cozy wood-burning fireplace as does the nearby study/third bedroom. The inviting guest room and guest bath will have your guests not wanting to leave.The living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with its soaring ceilings, exposed brick wall and huge fireplace have a spectacular open floor plan. Immeasurable warmth exudes from this setting and makes it perfect for entertaining. French doors throughout lead to spacious landscaped grounds, pool area and 1 br/1 ba guest house with steam shower. Breathtaking views from almost every room. Housekeeping service included once a week. Price is dependent on whether leased Furnished or Unfurnished and length of tenancy. Available Dec 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8663 EDWIN Drive have any available units?
8663 EDWIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8663 EDWIN Drive have?
Some of 8663 EDWIN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8663 EDWIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8663 EDWIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8663 EDWIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8663 EDWIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8663 EDWIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8663 EDWIN Drive offers parking.
Does 8663 EDWIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8663 EDWIN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8663 EDWIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8663 EDWIN Drive has a pool.
Does 8663 EDWIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8663 EDWIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8663 EDWIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8663 EDWIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
