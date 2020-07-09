8663 EDWIN Drive

Amenities

QUINTESSENTIAL CALIFORNIA LIVING. Enter this private one story, beautifully furnished enclave to find....A grand hallway leading to all rooms, each with its own intimate character. The spacious master bedroom with elegant master bath and walk-in closet has a cozy wood-burning fireplace as does the nearby study/third bedroom. The inviting guest room and guest bath will have your guests not wanting to leave.The living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with its soaring ceilings, exposed brick wall and huge fireplace have a spectacular open floor plan. Immeasurable warmth exudes from this setting and makes it perfect for entertaining. French doors throughout lead to spacious landscaped grounds, pool area and 1 br/1 ba guest house with steam shower. Breathtaking views from almost every room. Housekeeping service included once a week. Price is dependent on whether leased Furnished or Unfurnished and length of tenancy. Available Dec 10.