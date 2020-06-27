865 W 30th Street

Amenities

Pride of Ownership...property sits a the top of the street, Beautifully maintained home, walking distance to the ocean. New kitchen, new appliances, granite counter tops. Attached dining room with sliding glass doors to the ocean breeze. Modern recessed lighting thorough out the home. Master bedroom with private bath. Walk in Closet and plenty of storage space. Outdoor patio area access from family room. Two car garage with wide driveway for small boat or RV. New windows and shades. Must see to appreciate.