Los Angeles, CA
865 W 30th Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

865 W 30th Street

865 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

865 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pride of Ownership...property sits a the top of the street, Beautifully maintained home, walking distance to the ocean. New kitchen, new appliances, granite counter tops. Attached dining room with sliding glass doors to the ocean breeze. Modern recessed lighting thorough out the home. Master bedroom with private bath. Walk in Closet and plenty of storage space. Outdoor patio area access from family room. Two car garage with wide driveway for small boat or RV. New windows and shades. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 W 30th Street have any available units?
865 W 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 W 30th Street have?
Some of 865 W 30th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 W 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
865 W 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 W 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 865 W 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 865 W 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 865 W 30th Street offers parking.
Does 865 W 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 W 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 W 30th Street have a pool?
No, 865 W 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 865 W 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 865 W 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 865 W 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 W 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
