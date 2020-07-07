All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

865 South LUCERNE

865 South Lucerne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

865 South Lucerne Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful lower home located in this lovely duplex situated in the highly sought after Hancock Park/Windsor Village. Three spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace in living room, marble counter-tops in kitchen and copper plumbing. Front grassy green yard and a Private entrance. Separate 2-car garage. Near Harold A Henry park and Wilshire Ebell Theater and Marciano Art Foundation. Close proximity to public transportation (brand new Metro line) and easy access to freeways. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 South LUCERNE have any available units?
865 South LUCERNE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 South LUCERNE have?
Some of 865 South LUCERNE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 South LUCERNE currently offering any rent specials?
865 South LUCERNE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 South LUCERNE pet-friendly?
No, 865 South LUCERNE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 865 South LUCERNE offer parking?
Yes, 865 South LUCERNE offers parking.
Does 865 South LUCERNE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 South LUCERNE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 South LUCERNE have a pool?
No, 865 South LUCERNE does not have a pool.
Does 865 South LUCERNE have accessible units?
No, 865 South LUCERNE does not have accessible units.
Does 865 South LUCERNE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 South LUCERNE has units with dishwashers.

