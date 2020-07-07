865 South LUCERNE

Amenities

Beautiful lower home located in this lovely duplex situated in the highly sought after Hancock Park/Windsor Village. Three spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace in living room, marble counter-tops in kitchen and copper plumbing. Front grassy green yard and a Private entrance. Separate 2-car garage. Near Harold A Henry park and Wilshire Ebell Theater and Marciano Art Foundation. Close proximity to public transportation (brand new Metro line) and easy access to freeways. Available now!