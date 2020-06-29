8633 Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Come see this light, bright condo with an open floor plan and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a private bathroom and there are two additional bedrooms. Attached two car garage and lots of storage too. There is a patio area in the front of the unit with room for a BBQ and seating. In the summer you can enjoy the community pool and Rec Room. Great location, close to restaurants and stores. Refrigerator is included (without warranty) and there are washer and dryer hookups in the garage.