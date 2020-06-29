All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8633 Balboa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8633 Balboa Boulevard
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

8633 Balboa Boulevard

8633 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8633 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this light, bright condo with an open floor plan and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a private bathroom and there are two additional bedrooms. Attached two car garage and lots of storage too. There is a patio area in the front of the unit with room for a BBQ and seating. In the summer you can enjoy the community pool and Rec Room. Great location, close to restaurants and stores. Refrigerator is included (without warranty) and there are washer and dryer hookups in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8633 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
8633 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8633 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 8633 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8633 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8633 Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8633 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8633 Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8633 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8633 Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8633 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8633 Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8633 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8633 Balboa Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8633 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8633 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8633 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8633 Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College