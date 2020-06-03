All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8614 Woodley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8614 Woodley Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

8614 Woodley Avenue

8614 Woodley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8614 Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Conveniently located near CSU Northridge, Lake Balboa and a quick drive to the 405 freeway. This lovely loft-style apartment has a spacious open floor plan, and generous closet space. Unit features fresh grey/white paint, hardwood floors, and lots of light.

You\'ll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has bamboo style counter tops, newer appliances, and lots of natural light

Spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony with views of the San Fernando Valley. Make this one your sunny new home today!

Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing.

Key Features:
natural light
private balcony
gas stove
open floor plan
large closet

Lease Terms
12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
8614 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8614 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Woodley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College