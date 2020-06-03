8614 Woodley Avenue

Amenities
Conveniently located near CSU Northridge, Lake Balboa and a quick drive to the 405 freeway. This lovely loft-style apartment has a spacious open floor plan, and generous closet space. Unit features fresh grey/white paint, hardwood floors, and lots of light.
You\'ll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has bamboo style counter tops, newer appliances, and lots of natural light
Spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony with views of the San Fernando Valley. Make this one your sunny new home today!
Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing.
Key Features:
natural light
private balcony
gas stove
open floor plan
large closet
Lease Terms
12 month lease