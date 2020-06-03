8614 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

Conveniently located near CSU Northridge, Lake Balboa and a quick drive to the 405 freeway. This lovely loft-style apartment has a spacious open floor plan, and generous closet space. Unit features fresh grey/white paint, hardwood floors, and lots of light.



You\'ll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has bamboo style counter tops, newer appliances, and lots of natural light



Spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony with views of the San Fernando Valley. Make this one your sunny new home today!



Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing.



Key Features:

natural light

private balcony

gas stove

open floor plan

large closet



Lease Terms

12 month lease