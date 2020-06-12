All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8600 Comanche Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8600 Comanche Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

8600 Comanche Avenue

8600 Comanche Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8600 Comanche Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Totally remodeled ranch style home in Winnetka is available for lease. This property offers 5BR, 2BA and over 16,000 sqft sprawling lot size, fully gated. Some of the highlights in this home are: Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Dual pane windows with Plantation shutters, Ceiling fans with remote control in all bedrooms, Master suite with Walk-in closet and Remodeled bathroom. Kitchen offers Granite countertops with Stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and Breakfast bar, Formal living and Family room. The backyard is perfect for large family gatherings and entertaining with covered patio, new dry tolerant plants landscaping and new fence all around, secure entrance through the automatic gate and two car attached garage. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Comanche Avenue have any available units?
8600 Comanche Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 Comanche Avenue have?
Some of 8600 Comanche Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Comanche Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Comanche Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Comanche Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8600 Comanche Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8600 Comanche Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8600 Comanche Avenue offers parking.
Does 8600 Comanche Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 Comanche Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Comanche Avenue have a pool?
No, 8600 Comanche Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8600 Comanche Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8600 Comanche Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Comanche Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 Comanche Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College