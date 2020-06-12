8600 Comanche Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Totally remodeled ranch style home in Winnetka is available for lease. This property offers 5BR, 2BA and over 16,000 sqft sprawling lot size, fully gated. Some of the highlights in this home are: Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Dual pane windows with Plantation shutters, Ceiling fans with remote control in all bedrooms, Master suite with Walk-in closet and Remodeled bathroom. Kitchen offers Granite countertops with Stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and Breakfast bar, Formal living and Family room. The backyard is perfect for large family gatherings and entertaining with covered patio, new dry tolerant plants landscaping and new fence all around, secure entrance through the automatic gate and two car attached garage. Must See!