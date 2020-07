Amenities

Master Bedroom available in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in korea town. The bed room is huuge! it has in a walk in closet, private balcony and its own bathroom (the bathroom is outside the room but exclusive for this tenant). Also the unit has:



- furnished living room and kitchen

- AC

- Heater

- In unit laundry

- parking spot available



Let me know if you are interested. Short term is ok.