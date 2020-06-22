All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

856 MARCO Place

856 Marco Place · No Longer Available
Location

856 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Idyllic California Bungalow on a picturesque walk street! Perfect for entertaining, this home includes a large, gated front yard with stepping-stone walkway and beautiful back patio. The kitchen has been remodeled in classic style with special attention to the homes unique features and garden window. Stainless appliances, fine wood cabinetry and granite countertops help you prepare meals and entertain to the delight of your friends and neighbors. Beautiful hardwood floors reflect the ample natural light throughout the home! Central AC! Great storage and closet space! Close to the many shops and restaurants on Lincoln and a short stroll away from the famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. Enjoy all that Venice has to offer in one of the most desirable westside neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 MARCO Place have any available units?
856 MARCO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 MARCO Place have?
Some of 856 MARCO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 MARCO Place currently offering any rent specials?
856 MARCO Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 MARCO Place pet-friendly?
No, 856 MARCO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 856 MARCO Place offer parking?
Yes, 856 MARCO Place does offer parking.
Does 856 MARCO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 MARCO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 MARCO Place have a pool?
No, 856 MARCO Place does not have a pool.
Does 856 MARCO Place have accessible units?
No, 856 MARCO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 856 MARCO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 MARCO Place has units with dishwashers.
