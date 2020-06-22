856 MARCO Place

Amenities

Idyllic California Bungalow on a picturesque walk street! Perfect for entertaining, this home includes a large, gated front yard with stepping-stone walkway and beautiful back patio. The kitchen has been remodeled in classic style with special attention to the homes unique features and garden window. Stainless appliances, fine wood cabinetry and granite countertops help you prepare meals and entertain to the delight of your friends and neighbors. Beautiful hardwood floors reflect the ample natural light throughout the home! Central AC! Great storage and closet space! Close to the many shops and restaurants on Lincoln and a short stroll away from the famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. Enjoy all that Venice has to offer in one of the most desirable westside neighborhoods!