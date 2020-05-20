All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
854 S Sherbourne Dr 1
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

854 S Sherbourne Dr 1

854 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

854 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated Large One bedroom - Property Id: 130142

SPACIOUS/1 BDRM/1 BATH-BEVERLY HILLS ADJ.

BRIGHT. . NEWLY REMODELED 1 Bdrm/1 Bath apt. in 2-story apartment building available for immediate move in. Unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, large closets, custom cabinets, stove, fridge, garbage disposal, recess lighting, and A/C. Laundry on premises, Pets Accepted w/ Deposit. TWO-car Parking included. Owner pays for water.

Located in the Pico-Robertson area and centrally located to Cedars Sinai Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Farmer's Market, The Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, and Santa Monica. Walking distance to a variety of markets, restaurants, and numerous places of worship. Square footage is estimated and not verified.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130142
Property Id 130142

(RLNE5494466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 have any available units?
854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 have?
Some of 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 currently offering any rent specials?
854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 is pet friendly.
Does 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 offer parking?
Yes, 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 offers parking.
Does 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 have a pool?
No, 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 does not have a pool.
Does 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 have accessible units?
No, 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 S Sherbourne Dr 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
