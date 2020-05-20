854 S Sherbourne Dr 1

Amenities
Updated Large One bedroom - Property Id: 130142
UPDATED. LARGE One Bedroom + 1 Bath + TWO Parking spots - UPDATED. LARGE One Bedroom + 1 Bath + TWO Parking spots
SPACIOUS/1 BDRM/1 BATH-BEVERLY HILLS ADJ.
BRIGHT. . NEWLY REMODELED 1 Bdrm/1 Bath apt. in 2-story apartment building available for immediate move in. Unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, large closets, custom cabinets, stove, fridge, garbage disposal, recess lighting, and A/C. Laundry on premises, Pets Accepted w/ Deposit. TWO-car Parking included. Owner pays for water.
Located in the Pico-Robertson area and centrally located to Cedars Sinai Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Farmer's Market, The Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, and Santa Monica. Walking distance to a variety of markets, restaurants, and numerous places of worship. Square footage is estimated and not verified.
