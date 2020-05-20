854 S Sherbourne Dr 1

Amenities

SPACIOUS/1 BDRM/1 BATH-BEVERLY HILLS ADJ.



BRIGHT. . NEWLY REMODELED 1 Bdrm/1 Bath apt. in 2-story apartment building available for immediate move in. Unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, large closets, custom cabinets, stove, fridge, garbage disposal, recess lighting, and A/C. Laundry on premises, Pets Accepted w/ Deposit. TWO-car Parking included. Owner pays for water.



Located in the Pico-Robertson area and centrally located to Cedars Sinai Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Farmer's Market, The Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, and Santa Monica. Walking distance to a variety of markets, restaurants, and numerous places of worship. Square footage is estimated and not verified.

