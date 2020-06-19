8539 ST CASHIO

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This charming quadruplex has a rare vacancy on the bottom floor in the back of the building, is pet friendly and comes with a private 1-car garage w/ remote control. The freshly painted available unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, lots of closet space along with two entrances and is set back off the street a few blocks walk to shopping and restaurants. This spacious unit has hardwood floors throughout complete with appliances, plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and air conditioning. In-unit laundry room complete with stack-able washer/dryer. The kitchen has plenty of granite counter tops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Both kitchen and bathroom are tiled. Small pets permitted under 25lbs full grown with a $500 deposit per pet. Sq footage is approximate and unverified. Do NOT Disturb tenants or go direct. Available now. Viewings require signed CA State Coronavirus Lease Property Entry Advisory Declaration by all potential renters.