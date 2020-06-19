All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

8539 ST CASHIO

8539 Cashio Street · No Longer Available
Location

8539 Cashio Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming quadruplex has a rare vacancy on the bottom floor in the back of the building, is pet friendly and comes with a private 1-car garage w/ remote control. The freshly painted available unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, lots of closet space along with two entrances and is set back off the street a few blocks walk to shopping and restaurants. This spacious unit has hardwood floors throughout complete with appliances, plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and air conditioning. In-unit laundry room complete with stack-able washer/dryer. The kitchen has plenty of granite counter tops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Both kitchen and bathroom are tiled. Small pets permitted under 25lbs full grown with a $500 deposit per pet. Sq footage is approximate and unverified. Do NOT Disturb tenants or go direct. Available now. Viewings require signed CA State Coronavirus Lease Property Entry Advisory Declaration by all potential renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 ST CASHIO have any available units?
8539 ST CASHIO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8539 ST CASHIO have?
Some of 8539 ST CASHIO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8539 ST CASHIO currently offering any rent specials?
8539 ST CASHIO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 ST CASHIO pet-friendly?
Yes, 8539 ST CASHIO is pet friendly.
Does 8539 ST CASHIO offer parking?
Yes, 8539 ST CASHIO does offer parking.
Does 8539 ST CASHIO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8539 ST CASHIO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 ST CASHIO have a pool?
No, 8539 ST CASHIO does not have a pool.
Does 8539 ST CASHIO have accessible units?
No, 8539 ST CASHIO does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 ST CASHIO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8539 ST CASHIO has units with dishwashers.
