8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool guest parking sauna tennis court

2BD Condo in Silicon Beach Area Available Soon! Comes with Many Great Amenities! - Hurry this Loft Won't Last! A MUST SEE!



2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms (1,140 square feet) located in Secure Building in Beautiful, Great Neighborhood Within Close Proximity to the Beach and the Marina! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Both Spacious Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets, Kitchen Includes Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator, Private Stackable Washer & Dryer Inside the Unit, Central AC and Heat, Gas Fireplace, Large Private Enclosed Balcony Overlooking an Interior Courtyard, Plenty of Storage Space, Common Areas Include Swimming Pool, 2 Whirlpool Spas, Fitness Room, Sauna, Tennis Court, and Club House, 2 Tandem Parking Spaces with Guest Parking, Quiet Complex, etc. This ad does not give the Home justice - A MUST SEE!!!



In the Heart of Silicon Beach! 15 Minute Walk to the Beach! Close to Bike Path, Many Trendy Retail Locations, Entertainment and Restaurants! Located Conveniently near LAX, Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Culver City and West LA.



Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:

*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Tenant Pays Power & Gas, Landlord Pays Water & Trash

*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime. Due to Pandemic, we are allowing applications without visiting property, but you must at least view pictures and virtual tour: https://youtu.be/MZwQVxhThsQ



Address is 8515 Falmouth Ave, Unit 308, Playa del Rey CA 90293. (Major Cross Street Manchester Ave).



FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/



Edgar A. Macas

Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.

Property Manager

License #01351837

323-639-0888 (Direct)

323-207-8242 (Assistant)

edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com

www.casarealtyinvestments.com

www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias



