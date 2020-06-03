All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308

8515 Falmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8515 Falmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
2BD Condo in Silicon Beach Area Available Soon! Comes with Many Great Amenities! - Hurry this Loft Won't Last! A MUST SEE!

2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms (1,140 square feet) located in Secure Building in Beautiful, Great Neighborhood Within Close Proximity to the Beach and the Marina! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Both Spacious Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets, Kitchen Includes Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator, Private Stackable Washer & Dryer Inside the Unit, Central AC and Heat, Gas Fireplace, Large Private Enclosed Balcony Overlooking an Interior Courtyard, Plenty of Storage Space, Common Areas Include Swimming Pool, 2 Whirlpool Spas, Fitness Room, Sauna, Tennis Court, and Club House, 2 Tandem Parking Spaces with Guest Parking, Quiet Complex, etc. This ad does not give the Home justice - A MUST SEE!!!

In the Heart of Silicon Beach! 15 Minute Walk to the Beach! Close to Bike Path, Many Trendy Retail Locations, Entertainment and Restaurants! Located Conveniently near LAX, Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Culver City and West LA.

Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:
*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Tenant Pays Power & Gas, Landlord Pays Water & Trash
*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime. Due to Pandemic, we are allowing applications without visiting property, but you must at least view pictures and virtual tour: https://youtu.be/MZwQVxhThsQ

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 8515 Falmouth Ave, Unit 308, Playa del Rey CA 90293. (Major Cross Street Manchester Ave).

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

(RLNE2738659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 have any available units?
8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 have?
Some of 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 is pet friendly.
Does 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 offer parking?
Yes, 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 does offer parking.
Does 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 have a pool?
Yes, 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 has a pool.
Does 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8515 Falmouth Ave Unit 308 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College