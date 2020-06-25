8513 McConnell Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Westchester Home Rental w/ Large Pool! - This quiet and newly renovated home has a large beautiful Magnolia tree that provides ample shade in the front yard. This rental is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property that has a lovely, gated, landscaped backyard area with a pebble finished pool to enjoy your relaxing outdoor time. The pool has a LA City approved pool fencing and new filter system. It has a detached two-car garage with an additional refrigerator and workbench. The interior and exterior of the property has recently been re-painted. The home has new flooring and original hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and double pane windows. The kitchen has Sill Stone countertops along with new stainless steel appliances (i.e. stove/oven and dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave). In addition, both bathrooms have Sill Stone countertops and tile shower. The front bedroom has a bay window. The home is equipped with central heat and air-conditioning and an original fireplace in the living room that outlooks into the pool area. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Landscaping and pool service are included in rent. No pets allowed.
This home is in a great location! It is located only directly north of LAX, a few blocks south of Loyola Marymount University, and just south of Playa Vista. The Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4798642)