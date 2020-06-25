All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8513 McConnell Avenue.
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

8513 McConnell Avenue

8513 Mcconnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Mcconnell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful Westchester Home Rental w/ Large Pool! - This quiet and newly renovated home has a large beautiful Magnolia tree that provides ample shade in the front yard. This rental is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property that has a lovely, gated, landscaped backyard area with a pebble finished pool to enjoy your relaxing outdoor time. The pool has a LA City approved pool fencing and new filter system. It has a detached two-car garage with an additional refrigerator and workbench. The interior and exterior of the property has recently been re-painted. The home has new flooring and original hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and double pane windows. The kitchen has Sill Stone countertops along with new stainless steel appliances (i.e. stove/oven and dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave). In addition, both bathrooms have Sill Stone countertops and tile shower. The front bedroom has a bay window. The home is equipped with central heat and air-conditioning and an original fireplace in the living room that outlooks into the pool area. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Landscaping and pool service are included in rent. No pets allowed.

This home is in a great location! It is located only directly north of LAX, a few blocks south of Loyola Marymount University, and just south of Playa Vista. The Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4798642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 McConnell Avenue have any available units?
8513 McConnell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8513 McConnell Avenue have?
Some of 8513 McConnell Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 McConnell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8513 McConnell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 McConnell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8513 McConnell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8513 McConnell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8513 McConnell Avenue offers parking.
Does 8513 McConnell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 McConnell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 McConnell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8513 McConnell Avenue has a pool.
Does 8513 McConnell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8513 McConnell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 McConnell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8513 McConnell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
