Los Angeles, CA
851 West 56th Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

851 West 56th Street

851 W 56th St · (323) 325-4176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

851 W 56th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The best call living and shared housing community in Los Angeles.
"London House" By MilUnity Housing: The Best Co-Living Community In Los Angeles. Offering 1 Bedroom, Private rooms and shared living areas.

Now taking viewings.

If you're pursuing a dream in Los Angeles and want to surround yourself with amazing people, then MilUnity is the place for you! We offer shared living for students, artists, and working professionals. It's possible you may share space with one or more assigned, positive, like minded roommates.

Welcome to "The London House"

- Nice family neighborhood
- Cool, clean, positive, interactive community
- Live with like-minded people who will inspire and challenge you.
- Secure private parking, bicycle and storage available
- Male and female rooms available with bunk beds and comfortable mattresses
- High speed internet
- On-site manager

Minutes from: Expo/Vermont Metro Station, USC, LATTC, FIDM, LACC, and 204 Bus Line
- Near Starbucks, Subway, Whole Foods, IHOP, Panda Express, Baskin & Robin, Food4Less, Ross, Target, Walgreens, CVS, 7-11, Gamestop, All Major Banks, Post Office, Library, and the 110 freeway.

We will be conducting viewings today from 10am-7pm.
If you're interested, contact Brian O.

$450.00 per month/All utilities included!
$350.00 deposit.

No pets

International students welcomed.
Serious inquiries only!
Have a great day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 West 56th Street have any available units?
851 West 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 West 56th Street have?
Some of 851 West 56th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
851 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 851 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 851 West 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 851 West 56th Street does offer parking.
Does 851 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 851 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 851 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
