851 West 56th Street

Amenities

The best call living and shared housing community in Los Angeles.

"London House" By MilUnity Housing: The Best Co-Living Community In Los Angeles. Offering 1 Bedroom, Private rooms and shared living areas.



Now taking viewings.



If you're pursuing a dream in Los Angeles and want to surround yourself with amazing people, then MilUnity is the place for you! We offer shared living for students, artists, and working professionals. It's possible you may share space with one or more assigned, positive, like minded roommates.



Welcome to "The London House"



- Nice family neighborhood

- Cool, clean, positive, interactive community

- Live with like-minded people who will inspire and challenge you.

- Secure private parking, bicycle and storage available

- Male and female rooms available with bunk beds and comfortable mattresses

- High speed internet

- On-site manager



Minutes from: Expo/Vermont Metro Station, USC, LATTC, FIDM, LACC, and 204 Bus Line

- Near Starbucks, Subway, Whole Foods, IHOP, Panda Express, Baskin & Robin, Food4Less, Ross, Target, Walgreens, CVS, 7-11, Gamestop, All Major Banks, Post Office, Library, and the 110 freeway.



We will be conducting viewings today from 10am-7pm.

If you're interested, contact Brian O.



$450.00 per month/All utilities included!

$350.00 deposit.



No pets



International students welcomed.

Serious inquiries only!

Have a great day!