Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

8500 Falmouth Avenue

8500 Falmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8500 Falmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Located in Beachport Village with a Cape-Cod architectural style in a park like setting, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium has an open living floorplan with many upgrades throughout and is in turnkey condition. New water proof engineered flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen was remodeled with a quartz type counter tops, and a new sink and hardware with custom tile backsplash. The bathrooms have new cabinetry and granite counter tops also with new hardware. The kitchen and bathrooms have slate stone tiles. The unit has smooth coat ceilings (no popcorn). There is a gas/wood burning fireplace in the living room and the unit has air conditioning. The balcony has a private view for bright and warm living styles. The laundry closet is in the unit and the washer and dryer are included. The community has pools, spas and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Falmouth Avenue have any available units?
8500 Falmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8500 Falmouth Avenue have?
Some of 8500 Falmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 Falmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Falmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Falmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8500 Falmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8500 Falmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 8500 Falmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8500 Falmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8500 Falmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Falmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8500 Falmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 8500 Falmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8500 Falmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 Falmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 Falmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
