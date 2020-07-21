8500 Falmouth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Located in Beachport Village with a Cape-Cod architectural style in a park like setting, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium has an open living floorplan with many upgrades throughout and is in turnkey condition. New water proof engineered flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen was remodeled with a quartz type counter tops, and a new sink and hardware with custom tile backsplash. The bathrooms have new cabinetry and granite counter tops also with new hardware. The kitchen and bathrooms have slate stone tiles. The unit has smooth coat ceilings (no popcorn). There is a gas/wood burning fireplace in the living room and the unit has air conditioning. The balcony has a private view for bright and warm living styles. The laundry closet is in the unit and the washer and dryer are included. The community has pools, spas and tennis courts.