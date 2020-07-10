8481 Hatillo Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Welcome home to this brand new construction 1 bed 1 bath guesthouse located a tranquil street in Winnetka. Come enjoy this modern house with all new appliances. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, private entrance fenced off from front house for complete privacy with 2 driveway parking. 1 pet is welcome. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!