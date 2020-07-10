All apartments in Los Angeles
8481 Hatillo Avenue

8481 Hatillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8481 Hatillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Welcome home to this brand new construction 1 bed 1 bath guesthouse located a tranquil street in Winnetka. Come enjoy this modern house with all new appliances. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, private entrance fenced off from front house for complete privacy with 2 driveway parking. 1 pet is welcome. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8481 Hatillo Avenue have any available units?
8481 Hatillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8481 Hatillo Avenue have?
Some of 8481 Hatillo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8481 Hatillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8481 Hatillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8481 Hatillo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8481 Hatillo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8481 Hatillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8481 Hatillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 8481 Hatillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8481 Hatillo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8481 Hatillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 8481 Hatillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8481 Hatillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8481 Hatillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8481 Hatillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8481 Hatillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

