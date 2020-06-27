846 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities
WALKER'S PARADISE! A beautiful studio, 1 bath apartment in Hollywood is now available! Extremely desirable and walkable location just a stone's throw away from Sprouts, Starbucks, WeWork, and very close to countless restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Tatsu Ramen, Blu Jam Cafe, Pizzeria Mozza, Fat Sal's, M cafe, Milk, Salt & Straw and more! Unit includes a range/oven, refrigerator, wall AC, beautiful flooring throughout and new tile. Washer and dryer in building. Pets under 15 pounds considered on case by case basis. Come and see it today!