Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

846 North SYCAMORE Avenue

846 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

846 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WALKER'S PARADISE! A beautiful studio, 1 bath apartment in Hollywood is now available! Extremely desirable and walkable location just a stone's throw away from Sprouts, Starbucks, WeWork, and very close to countless restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Tatsu Ramen, Blu Jam Cafe, Pizzeria Mozza, Fat Sal's, M cafe, Milk, Salt & Straw and more! Unit includes a range/oven, refrigerator, wall AC, beautiful flooring throughout and new tile. Washer and dryer in building. Pets under 15 pounds considered on case by case basis. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

