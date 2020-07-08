All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

8446 West 4TH Street

8446 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8446 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED UPPER UNIT OF DUPLEX IN BEVERLY GROVE. This gorgeous 1930s light and bright Spanish duplex offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a bonus den/office. An expansive designer kitchen offers stunning cabinets and fixtures, double stainless steel sink, stainless steel appliances, including stove, microwave, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, granite countertops, front loading washer and dryer, recessed lighting and tile floors. Both bathrooms have been fully redone including beautiful tile floors and frameless glass shower doors. Energy efficient windows have been installed throughout. The unit also features gleaming hardwood floors, a formal dining room, beautiful archways, elegant brick mantel and large picture window, central AC, custom spacious closets, custom window treatments, front and rear entrances, private garage and driveway parking, use of private, secure garden and yard. Ideally located steps from 3rd Street, the Grove, Cedars and Hancock Park Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8446 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8446 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8446 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 8446 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8446 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8446 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8446 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8446 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8446 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8446 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 8446 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8446 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8446 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8446 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8446 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8446 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8446 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8446 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.

