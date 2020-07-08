8446 West 4TH Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED UPPER UNIT OF DUPLEX IN BEVERLY GROVE. This gorgeous 1930s light and bright Spanish duplex offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a bonus den/office. An expansive designer kitchen offers stunning cabinets and fixtures, double stainless steel sink, stainless steel appliances, including stove, microwave, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, granite countertops, front loading washer and dryer, recessed lighting and tile floors. Both bathrooms have been fully redone including beautiful tile floors and frameless glass shower doors. Energy efficient windows have been installed throughout. The unit also features gleaming hardwood floors, a formal dining room, beautiful archways, elegant brick mantel and large picture window, central AC, custom spacious closets, custom window treatments, front and rear entrances, private garage and driveway parking, use of private, secure garden and yard. Ideally located steps from 3rd Street, the Grove, Cedars and Hancock Park Elementary.