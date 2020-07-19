8442 West 4TH Street

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL LARGE UPPER UNIT OF DUPLEX IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious, light and bright, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features a grand living room with beamed ceiling and large windows, large formal dining room perfect for entertaining, updated kitchen with double sink, granite counters, tile floors, all appliances including a dishwasher, a separate breakfast room, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, generous bedrooms with large master and central AC. Additional features include refinished hardwood floors throughout, many closets and built-ins. Convenient back stairway leads to a private garage and a large, shared backyard. This home is in ideal location close to great shopping and dining on Third Street, the Beverly Center and The Grove.