8442 West 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL LARGE UPPER UNIT OF DUPLEX IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious, light and bright, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features a grand living room with beamed ceiling and large windows, large formal dining room perfect for entertaining, updated kitchen with double sink, granite counters, tile floors, all appliances including a dishwasher, a separate breakfast room, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, generous bedrooms with large master and central AC. Additional features include refinished hardwood floors throughout, many closets and built-ins. Convenient back stairway leads to a private garage and a large, shared backyard. This home is in ideal location close to great shopping and dining on Third Street, the Beverly Center and The Grove.