Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8442 West 4TH Street

8442 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8442 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL LARGE UPPER UNIT OF DUPLEX IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious, light and bright, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features a grand living room with beamed ceiling and large windows, large formal dining room perfect for entertaining, updated kitchen with double sink, granite counters, tile floors, all appliances including a dishwasher, a separate breakfast room, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, generous bedrooms with large master and central AC. Additional features include refinished hardwood floors throughout, many closets and built-ins. Convenient back stairway leads to a private garage and a large, shared backyard. This home is in ideal location close to great shopping and dining on Third Street, the Beverly Center and The Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8442 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8442 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8442 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 8442 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8442 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8442 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8442 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8442 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8442 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8442 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 8442 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8442 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8442 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8442 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8442 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8442 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8442 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8442 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
