Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6

8435 Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Columbus Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious 3 bdr, 3 bath remodeled townhome in gated North Hills community - Great opportunity to rent this spacious three bedrooms, three bathrooms townhouse in beautiful gated community in North Hills.
Main level of the townhome features open floor plan with cathedral-vaulted ceilings, huge living room, kitchen, bathroom and attached two car garage with storage space and laundry area. Beautiful kitchen with dark wood custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances opens into spacious dining area and living room with fireplace and sliding doors to private patio.
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Fabulous master suite features high ceilings, private full size bathroom and two large walk-in closets. Two other upstairs bedrooms share another full-size bathroom and offer lots of natural light and good amount of storage.
Laminate and tile floors, updated bathrooms, central AC.

Complex is gated and has a large swimming pool area. Easy access to the freeways, public transportation, schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping.

Completely move-in ready!
One year minimum lease.
One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

(RLNE3746347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 have any available units?
8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 have?
Some of 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 does offer parking.
Does 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 have a pool?
Yes, 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 has a pool.
Does 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 have accessible units?
No, 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
