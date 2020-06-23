8435 Columbus Ave Unit #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious 3 bdr, 3 bath remodeled townhome in gated North Hills community - Great opportunity to rent this spacious three bedrooms, three bathrooms townhouse in beautiful gated community in North Hills.

Main level of the townhome features open floor plan with cathedral-vaulted ceilings, huge living room, kitchen, bathroom and attached two car garage with storage space and laundry area. Beautiful kitchen with dark wood custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances opens into spacious dining area and living room with fireplace and sliding doors to private patio.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Fabulous master suite features high ceilings, private full size bathroom and two large walk-in closets. Two other upstairs bedrooms share another full-size bathroom and offer lots of natural light and good amount of storage.

Laminate and tile floors, updated bathrooms, central AC.



Complex is gated and has a large swimming pool area. Easy access to the freeways, public transportation, schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping.



Completely move-in ready!

One year minimum lease.

One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.



(RLNE3746347)