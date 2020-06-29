843 DEVON Avenue

Amenities

Classic Mid-Century Modern on one of the most beautiful streets in Little Holmby. Completely refreshed with new flooring, appliances, new FA/AC and fixtures. A circular driveway offers plenty of guest parking in addition to a large garage that opens to guest or maid's quarters with private outside entry. The living room features the classic wall of brick with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Sliding glass doors open to the patio and lush grounds with pool on a sensational approx. 18,000 sq. ft. lot. The spacious master has a balcony with views of mature trees. Two additional bedrooms have walls of vintage pine paneling. The built-in kitchen opens to a large family breakfast area. An office or den is off the living room with built-in cabinetry. Public room walls are paneled oak with recessed lighting. The many Mid-Century features will delight those who appreciate this architectural movement in LA's history.