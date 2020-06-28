8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue

Amenities

Absolutely charming and delightful one bedroom, one bath Duplex Apartment set back from the street with a private grassy yard, shared two car garage (shared with front unit) and laundry inside. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, light and bright kitchen with original vintage charm, upgraded and remodeled bathroom and lots of built-in storage. Located on quiet residential street, set back from the road and with this large private garden, this private retreat feels much more like a single-family home than an apartment. Don't delay - This will go fast.