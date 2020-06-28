All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue

8429 Kittyhawk Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8429 Kittyhawk Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely charming and delightful one bedroom, one bath Duplex Apartment set back from the street with a private grassy yard, shared two car garage (shared with front unit) and laundry inside. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, light and bright kitchen with original vintage charm, upgraded and remodeled bathroom and lots of built-in storage. Located on quiet residential street, set back from the road and with this large private garden, this private retreat feels much more like a single-family home than an apartment. Don't delay - This will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue have any available units?
8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue have?
Some of 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue offers parking.
Does 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue have a pool?
No, 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8429 KITTYHAWK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College