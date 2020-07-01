8426 BLACKBURN Avenue

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL LARGE UPPER UNIT OF DUPLEX IN PRIME BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious, light and bright unit features a grand living room with fireplace, formal dining room, beautifully remodeled kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances including a peninsula cooktop, double ovens, recessed lighting, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, and rear entry leading to a shared back area. There are three generous bedrooms, a master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a second bathroom directly off of one of the bedrooms. Additional features include central AC, period built-ins for extra storage, and a bonus den/office. Ideally located close to great shopping and dining on Third Street, the Beverly Center and The Grove, don't miss this amazing unit!