Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8426 BLACKBURN Avenue

8426 Blackburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8426 Blackburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFUL LARGE UPPER UNIT OF DUPLEX IN PRIME BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious, light and bright unit features a grand living room with fireplace, formal dining room, beautifully remodeled kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances including a peninsula cooktop, double ovens, recessed lighting, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, and rear entry leading to a shared back area. There are three generous bedrooms, a master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a second bathroom directly off of one of the bedrooms. Additional features include central AC, period built-ins for extra storage, and a bonus den/office. Ideally located close to great shopping and dining on Third Street, the Beverly Center and The Grove, don't miss this amazing unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue have any available units?
8426 BLACKBURN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue have?
Some of 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8426 BLACKBURN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8426 BLACKBURN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

