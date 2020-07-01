8424 Fordham Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking media room tennis court

Beautiful Studio Guest House For Rent Working Professionals One Person or Couples Only No Pets Completly Detached Large Studio Guest House Features: Gated, Full Backyard, Large Kitchen, Large Bath Laminate Flooring Throughout, Modern Beachy Upgraded Unit Parking: Plenty of Street Parking (non permit) Neighborhood Highlights: Walking Distance to

Local Restaurants, Ralphs and Bristol Farms, Bars, Bowling Alley, Dry Cleaning, Nail and Hair,

Farmers Markets, Golf, Tennis, LA Fitness Gym, Fast Food, and the Local Bus Line. Close 10-15 Min Drive to LAX Airport, Highways, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, and More! Malls, Movie Theaters, Trader Joes and Many More. Best area central to everything you will every need