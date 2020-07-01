All apartments in Los Angeles
8424 Fordham Rd

8424 Fordham Road · No Longer Available
Location

8424 Fordham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Studio Guest House For Rent Working Professionals One Person or Couples Only No Pets Completly Detached Large Studio Guest House Features: Gated, Full Backyard, Large Kitchen, Large Bath Laminate Flooring Throughout, Modern Beachy Upgraded Unit Parking: Plenty of Street Parking (non permit) Neighborhood Highlights: Walking Distance to
Local Restaurants, Ralphs and Bristol Farms, Bars, Bowling Alley, Dry Cleaning, Nail and Hair,
Farmers Markets, Golf, Tennis, LA Fitness Gym, Fast Food, and the Local Bus Line. Close 10-15 Min Drive to LAX Airport, Highways, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, and More! Malls, Movie Theaters, Trader Joes and Many More. Best area central to everything you will every need

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Fordham Rd have any available units?
8424 Fordham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8424 Fordham Rd have?
Some of 8424 Fordham Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 Fordham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Fordham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Fordham Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8424 Fordham Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8424 Fordham Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8424 Fordham Rd offers parking.
Does 8424 Fordham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Fordham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Fordham Rd have a pool?
No, 8424 Fordham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8424 Fordham Rd have accessible units?
No, 8424 Fordham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Fordham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 Fordham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

