All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8421 Cedros Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
8421 Cedros Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:18 PM
8421 Cedros Avenue
8421 Cedros Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8421 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8421 Cedros Avenue have any available units?
8421 Cedros Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8421 Cedros Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Cedros Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Cedros Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8421 Cedros Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8421 Cedros Avenue offer parking?
No, 8421 Cedros Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8421 Cedros Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Cedros Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Cedros Avenue have a pool?
No, 8421 Cedros Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8421 Cedros Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8421 Cedros Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Cedros Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 Cedros Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 Cedros Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 Cedros Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
