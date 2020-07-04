All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8410 Burnet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8410 Burnet Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

8410 Burnet Avenue

8410 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8410 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this REMODELED 2 BD 2 BA apartment in North Hills! Enjoy NEW paint, NEW laminate flooring throughout, wall AC, and a exclusive patio. Kitchen features bright cabinets, sleek new quartz counter tops, NEW stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and stove. Unit includes a designated laundry room! Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Master bedroom features a en-suite bathroom .Convenient to Gol Soccer complex, Canyon Plaza Shopping Center, American Film Institute, Griffith Observatory, Universal Studios, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Noble Avenue Elementary, Vista Middle school, Cal Burke High School,5 FWY, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
8410 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Burnet Avenue have?
Some of 8410 Burnet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8410 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 8410 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Burnet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 8410 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8410 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Burnet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College