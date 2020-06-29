All apartments in Los Angeles
841 W 25th Street
Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:04 AM

841 W 25th Street

841 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

841 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 841 West 25th Street! Located in the Palisades area of San Pedro, this updated upper apartment is ready to move in! This light and bright home features: generous sized living room with recessed lighting; updated kitchen with quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan. Two large sized bedrooms with generous closet space, ceiling fans. The baths have been updated - full bath located off hallway and a half bath is inside one of the bedrooms. New double sided wall heater, flooring, window coverings. A full size laundry room with washer/dryer hookups is located off the kitchen with storage and water heater closet. Rear door off laundry leads to the private exterior balcony. Attached single car garage is located behind the property, off the alley. Beautifully maintained property in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 W 25th Street have any available units?
841 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 W 25th Street have?
Some of 841 W 25th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 841 W 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 841 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 841 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 841 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 W 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 W 25th Street have a pool?
No, 841 W 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 841 W 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 841 W 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 W 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
