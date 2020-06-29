841 W 25th Street

Amenities

Welcome to 841 West 25th Street! Located in the Palisades area of San Pedro, this updated upper apartment is ready to move in! This light and bright home features: generous sized living room with recessed lighting; updated kitchen with quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan. Two large sized bedrooms with generous closet space, ceiling fans. The baths have been updated - full bath located off hallway and a half bath is inside one of the bedrooms. New double sided wall heater, flooring, window coverings. A full size laundry room with washer/dryer hookups is located off the kitchen with storage and water heater closet. Rear door off laundry leads to the private exterior balcony. Attached single car garage is located behind the property, off the alley. Beautifully maintained property in a great location.