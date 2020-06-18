8401 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Want Great Schools, A Quiet Neighborhood, In the Heart of Northridge? Don't Look Any Further Because You Won't Be Able to Find Anything Like This Home. A Few Details Describing The Home are “ A Big Flat Almost 10000 SQ/Feet Back Yard And Nearly 6000 SQ/F Gated Front Lot, With Room for 6 Of Your Guest Cars, Plus Two Cars Attached Garage With Laundry Hookups Inside. Three Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms, 10 Foot Deep Pool. The Cook’s Kitchen Features High-End Decor with Recently Installed Appliances, A Center Island, And Custom Cabinetry, Recently Installed Vanity Cabinets in All Bathrooms. Double Pane Windows, Recently Installed Air Conditioner and Heather, Recently Installed 200 Amp Electrical Panel, Recently Installed Laminate Floors, Backyard Has BBQ Built-In Area, Artificial Grass In Back And Front Of The Home. Recently Installed Energy Saving Pool Pump. RV Parking. The List Goes on And On, Just Come And See It For Yourself.