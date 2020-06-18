All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

8401 Shirley Avenue

8401 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8401 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Want Great Schools, A Quiet Neighborhood, In the Heart of Northridge? Don't Look Any Further Because You Won't Be Able to Find Anything Like This Home. A Few Details Describing The Home are “ A Big Flat Almost 10000 SQ/Feet Back Yard And Nearly 6000 SQ/F Gated Front Lot, With Room for 6 Of Your Guest Cars, Plus Two Cars Attached Garage With Laundry Hookups Inside. Three Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms, 10 Foot Deep Pool. The Cook’s Kitchen Features High-End Decor with Recently Installed Appliances, A Center Island, And Custom Cabinetry, Recently Installed Vanity Cabinets in All Bathrooms. Double Pane Windows, Recently Installed Air Conditioner and Heather, Recently Installed 200 Amp Electrical Panel, Recently Installed Laminate Floors, Backyard Has BBQ Built-In Area, Artificial Grass In Back And Front Of The Home. Recently Installed Energy Saving Pool Pump. RV Parking. The List Goes on And On, Just Come And See It For Yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
8401 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 8401 Shirley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8401 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8401 Shirley Avenue has a pool.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 Shirley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
